Terrance C. Bell, 49, passed away suddenly on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019 at residence.

He was an employee of Transervice Logistics in Louisville.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, Clarence Cleaver and Mary Davene. Bell.

Survivors include: two brothers, Terry L. (Rosa) Bell of Lexington and Gary L. (Sherry) Bell of Lebanon; four sisters, Teresa A. (Joseph) Ross, Patricia A. Bell, Elizabeth A. Bell, all of Louisville, and Felicia A. (Robert) Louden of Lagrange; and several nieces, a nephew, great nieces, and nephews, whom he loved dearly. Terrence will be missed by all who knew him; he was dearly loved by his family and friends.

"Your shift is over Driver, you can rest now."

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Ryder Cemetery. Rev. Tommy Calhoun officiated.

Pallbearers were Donald Bell Curtis Bell, Anthony Bell, Norman Moore, Billy Ewing, Paul Deering, Johnny Yocum, Tony Yocum, Steve Young, and Mark Cowan.

246 South Proctor Knot Avenue

Lebanon , KY 40033

(270) 692-3187 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Feb. 13, 2019

