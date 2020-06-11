Or Copy this URL to Share

Terrie Lee Brown, 63, Lebanon, passed away Saturday June 6, 2020 at Ephraim McDowell Medical Center.

She was born Nov. 6, 1956 in Painsville, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by: father, Melvin Lee Brown; and sister, Sherrie Mills.

Survivors include: son, Brandon (Kim) Riley; mother, Loretta Brown; grandchildren, Zach Riley and Lexi Riley; nieces, Jessica Richard and Amanda Harren; and nephews, Tommy Richard, Jason Williams, and Mel Williams.

The family chose a private cremation.

Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.



