Terrie Lee Brown
1956 - 2020
Terrie Lee Brown, 63, Lebanon, passed away Saturday June 6, 2020 at Ephraim McDowell Medical Center.
She was born Nov. 6, 1956 in Painsville, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by: father, Melvin Lee Brown; and sister, Sherrie Mills.
Survivors include: son, Brandon (Kim) Riley; mother, Loretta Brown; grandchildren, Zach Riley and Lexi Riley; nieces, Jessica Richard and Amanda Harren; and nephews, Tommy Richard, Jason Williams, and Mel Williams.
The family chose a private cremation.
Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bosley Funeral Home
246 South Proctor Knot Avenue
Lebanon, KY 40033
(270) 692-3187
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

