Thaddeus Henry Peterson, 89, Loretto, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at The Village of Lebanon.
He was born March 15, 1931 in Loretto. He was a farmer and a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Marion County Cattleman's Association, Marion County Veterans Honor Guard and Saint Charles Catholic Church. He enjoyed collecting antiques and going to auctions and he was an avid UofL basketball fan.
He was preceded in death by: his wife, Frances Mae Peterson (2017); his father and mother, Joseph Bertrand and Catherine Louise Blandford Peterson; one sister, Benita Kolb; and four brothers, Fletcher, Joseph "J.B.", Frank, and Gene Mark Peterson.
Survivors include: six daughters, Karen Rogers (Gerry) of Lebanon, Janet Oliver (Bill) and Julia Hardy (Jesse), all of Louisville, Ann Lair (Andy) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Susie Spalding (Marty) of Mooresville, North Carolina, and Robin Mills (Kenny) of Raywick; three sons, Kenny Peterson (Sandy) of Lebanon, Greg Peterson of Polk City, Florida, and Thad Peterson (Kim) of Loretto; 22 grandchildren, Katie, Scott, Taylor, Nick, Ann Jordan, Sam, Kate, Chris, Andrew, Austin, Cody, Dylan, Kelly, John, Stevie, Maggie, Ellie, Michael, Alex, Luke, Dalton, and Rae; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private at Saint Charles Catholic Church. Rev. David Naylor will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.
His grandchildren will serve as pallbearers and honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may go to Saint Charles Catholic Church, 675 Highway 327, Lebanon, KY 40033 or Marion County Veterans Honor Guard, c/o Dan Hiatt, 1252 Burg Hill Lane, Springfield, KY 40069 or Hospice Health of Green River, 295 Campbellsville Bypass, Campbellsville, KY 42719.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on May 13, 2020
