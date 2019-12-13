Theresa Ann Brady, 86, Lebanon, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family.
She was born on Sept. 28, 1933, in Marion County. Brady was a retired nurse and member of St. Augustine Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by: husband, Gene Harmon Brady; parents, William Luther Taylor and Ursula Germaine Wetzel Taylor.
Survivors include: son, Phillip H. (Tammy) Brady of Lebanon; three daughters, Connie Higdon of Lebanon, Michelle (Mike) Fultz of Morehead, and Ellen (John) Sparks of Lexington; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian burial was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at St. Augustine Catholic Church with interment in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers were Mike Fultz, John Sparks, Roger King, Dayan Railey, Taylor Brady, Zachary Brady, and Jacob Morgan.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Dec. 18, 2019