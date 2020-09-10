Theresa "Bootsie" Elizabeth Nalley, 76, Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at Spring View Hospital.

She was born Aug. 20, 1944 in Lebanon. She worked at Angell Manufacturing Company in Lebanon for 37 years.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, George and Theresa Mann; sisters, Joyce Boone and Margaret Wimsatt; and brothers, Jerry Mann and Jimmy Mann.

Survivors include: her daughter, Harriet Beth Nalley of Lebanon; granddaughter, Gwendolyn (Thomas) Moses of Louisville; and great-grandson, Wyatt Moses of Louisville.

A Mass of Christian burial was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, with burial to in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers were Peter Boone, Patrick Wimsatt, George Wimsatt, Tony Mann, Aaron Mann, and Jason Mann.

Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.

