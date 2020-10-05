1/1
Theresa Lorene Hill
1933 - 2020
Theresa Lorene Hill, 87, Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Cedar's of Lebanon Nursing Home.
She was born on April 11, 1933 in Marion County. She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and a former employee of Cedarwood Restaurant and Jane and Linda Sportsware.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Daniel E. "Bill" Hill; son, Daniel Earl Hill Jr.; parents, George R. Mattingly and Mary Elizabeth Mattingly; two brothers, Noland and Wayne Mattingly; and three sisters, Emma Jean Wooley, Darlene Blaul, and Ruth Richerson.
Survivors include: three sons, Darrell Hill, Donald Hill, and David Hill; two daughters, Shawn Willoughby and Patricia Ann Louden; sister, Bernice Luckett Lewis; brother, Louis (Loretta) Mattingly; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
Cremation was chosen with a private burial service held at Ryder Cemetery.
Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bosley Funeral Home
246 South Proctor Knot Avenue
Lebanon, KY 40033
(270) 692-3187
