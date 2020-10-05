Theresa Lorene Hill, 87, Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Cedar's of Lebanon Nursing Home.

She was born on April 11, 1933 in Marion County. She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and a former employee of Cedarwood Restaurant and Jane and Linda Sportsware.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Daniel E. "Bill" Hill; son, Daniel Earl Hill Jr.; parents, George R. Mattingly and Mary Elizabeth Mattingly; two brothers, Noland and Wayne Mattingly; and three sisters, Emma Jean Wooley, Darlene Blaul, and Ruth Richerson.

Survivors include: three sons, Darrell Hill, Donald Hill, and David Hill; two daughters, Shawn Willoughby and Patricia Ann Louden; sister, Bernice Luckett Lewis; brother, Louis (Loretta) Mattingly; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen with a private burial service held at Ryder Cemetery.

Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.

