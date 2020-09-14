Thomas Earl "Tommy" Green Jr., 86, Holy Cross, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Oct. 16, 1933 in Holy Cross. He was a farmer and retired employee of Heaven Hill Distillery with 47 years of service. He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a member of the Nelson County Cattleman's Association.

He was a devout Catholic and a member of Holy Cross Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a quiet family man who enjoyed the simple pleasures of farming, attending his grandchildren's ballgames, and testing his luck at the casino. He was always there and ready to help if his family or community needed him, always putting others first. He had a strong work ethic like most have not seen. Slow and steady was his motto!

He was preceded in death by: one son, Austin Thomas Green (2014); his father and mother, Thomas Earl Green and Mary Amy Lyvers Green; one sister, Monica Young; and two brothers, Jimmy and Cyril Green.

Survivors include: his wife of 62 years, Ginger Ford Green; six daughters, Vivian Fetner (Harold) of Decatur, Alabama, Betty Smith of Frankfort, Sara Durbin (Tim) of New Haven, Amy Walls (G.B.) of Bardstown, Rachel Green of Holy Cross, and Ann Green (Derek Porter) of Nashville, Tennessee; four sons, Steve Green (Karen) and Emmett Green (Rene), all of Holy Cross, Travis Green of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Noel Green of Lancaster; 23 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Lila Gehrke of Louisville.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 59 New Haven Road, Loretto, with burial in the church cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard. Deacon Joseph R. Dant will preside.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Memorials may go to Hospice of Nelson County, 711 McDowell Blvd., Bardstown, KY 40004 or Flaget Cancer Center, 4359 New Shepherdsville Rd, Bardstown, KY 40004.

Pallbearers are grandson, Jared Green, Cody Green, Dominic Green, Chris Fetner, Jacob Green, Weston Green, Kyle Raley, Dylan Raley, Lucas Raley, and Ryan Durbin.

Honorary pallbearer is his grandson, infant Harbor Porter.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 50 percent occupancy. Therefore, visitors during busy times may be asked to wait until others leave before entering. Food or drink may not be sent or shared at this time. Face coverings are required, and social distancing and hand washing are encouraged.

The services will be live-streamed on the funeral home's Facebook page for those who cannot attend.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store