Thomas "Nelson" Ball, 90, a Bardstown resident, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at his residence.
He was born on July 13, 1929, in Loretto to the late James Arthur "J.A." and Mary Christine Nelson Ball. Nelson was the president of the former Ball Brothers Oil Company, was a veteran of the United States Army during the Korean War and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by: his wife, Jean Mudd Ball; three brothers, James Donald Ball, William Garland Ball, and David Louis Ball.
Survivors include: three brothers, James Arthur "J.A." (Frances) Ball Jr. of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Joseph Bernard "Hinkie" Ball of Lebanon, and Rudy (Betty Jane) Ball of Springfield; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; caregivers, Missy Summitt, and Susan Hutchins; and his beloved dog, Boogie III.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with interment in St. Thomas Church Cemetery. Rev. Terry Bradshaw is the celebrant.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. with evening prayers and additional visitation will be Thursday after 8:30 a.m. at the Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road, Louisville.
Contributions can be made to St. Joseph for Masses or donors favorite organization.
Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Nov. 27, 2019