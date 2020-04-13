Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mattingly Funeral Home 195 Holy Cross Road Loretto , KY 40037 (270)-865-2201 Memorial service 2:00 PM Saint Charles Catholic Church 675 Highway 327 Lebanon , KY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Sidney "Tom" Simms, 71, Lebanon, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Jan. 14, 1949 in Marion County. He was a former Shelter Insurance agent and real estate appraiser. He was a member of Saint Charles Catholic Church.

Tom was affectionately known by his family as "Paw Paw Pooh." He enjoyed the simple things and lived his life to the fullest. He cherished his family and left many memories including trips to Green River Lake, and his infamous "ten minute projects." Tom loved to work, oddly loved the color brown, and loved to wear khaki pants and a button-down blue shirt. His family is forever grateful to Taylor County Regional Hospital for caring for him before he could come home for his last moments. Dr. Hinton, his nursing staff, and of course Ann Dabney could not have taken better care of him.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, Charles Chester Simms Sr. and Leona Ballard Simms; one sister, Louise Edelen; and two brothers, Francis Wayne Simms and Charles Louis Simms Sr.

Survivors include: his wife of 45 years, Rose Ewing Simms; two sons, Ryan Simms (Jaime) of Bardstown and Greg Simms (Claire) of Louisville; one daughter, Rebecca Simms Rasmovich (Jason) of Louisville; five grandsons, Gavin Simms, Charlie Simms, Henry Simms, Easton Rasmovich, and Isaac Rasmovich; eight sisters, Evelyn Edelen (Joe) of Naples, Florida, Sister Grace Simms, OP of Saint Catharine, Gerri Keysor (Bob Figeira) of Laguna Woods, California, Vernice Simms, Betty Blair and Rita Harrod (Tom), all of Louisville, Jane Thompson of Missouri, and Margaret O'Bryan (Joe) of Owensboro; and one brother, Chester Simms (Nora) of Bardstown.

A private memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, at Saint Charles Catholic Church, 675 Highway 327, Lebanon. Rev. David Naylor will officiate. Private Committal Rites will follow in the church cemetery.

The memorial service is not open to the public, but it will be live streamed on the Mattingly Funeral Home Facebook page.

Memorials may go to

Mattingly Funeral Home, Loretto, is in charge of arrangements.

