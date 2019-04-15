Thomas Wayne Lyvers, 70, Holy Cross, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown.
A Holy Cross resident, he was born on Feb. 17, 1949 to the late William Earl and Martha Simpson Lyvers. He farmed and sold his produce at the Bardstown farmers market. He formerly operated the old Lyvers Grocery in Greenbriar.
He was preceded in death by: two brothers, James Ronald and William Anthony "Tony" Lyvers.
Survivors include: three sons, Michael Phillips of Illinois, Jason Phillips (Trish) of Springfield, and Josh Phillips of Samuels; six grandchildren, Daniel, Levi, Eli, Kassidy, Dakota, and Xavier Phillips; two great-grandchildren; seven sisters, Wilhelmenia Taylor of Holy Cross, Charlotte Figg of Bardstown, Pauline Mattingly of Sedalia, Missouri, Rebecca Jane Essex and Margaret Mary Mattingly (Tommy), all of Saint Francis, Patricia Ann Waits of Louisville, and Trudy Voss (Hank) of Alpharetta, Georgia; four brothers, Wallace Lyvers (Jeanie) of Bardstown, Kenneth Lyvers (Hen) of Vietnam, and Pat Lyvers (Hazel) and Phillip Lyvers (Laura), all of Holy Cross.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto. Deacon Donald Coulter will preside. Cremation will follow.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday at Mattingly Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7 p.m. by Deacon Joseph R. Dant.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mattingly Funeral Home
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto, KY 40037
(270) 865-2201
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Apr. 17, 2019