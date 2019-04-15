Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Thomas Wayne Lyvers, 70, Holy Cross, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown.

A Holy Cross resident, he was born on Feb. 17, 1949 to the late William Earl and Martha Simpson Lyvers. He farmed and sold his produce at the Bardstown farmers market. He formerly operated the old Lyvers Grocery in Greenbriar.

He was preceded in death by: two brothers, James Ronald and William Anthony "Tony" Lyvers.

Survivors include: three sons, Michael Phillips of Illinois, Jason Phillips (Trish) of Springfield, and Josh Phillips of Samuels; six grandchildren, Daniel, Levi, Eli, Kassidy, Dakota, and Xavier Phillips; two great-grandchildren; seven sisters, Wilhelmenia Taylor of Holy Cross, Charlotte Figg of Bardstown, Pauline Mattingly of Sedalia, Missouri, Rebecca Jane Essex and Margaret Mary Mattingly (Tommy), all of Saint Francis, Patricia Ann Waits of Louisville, and Trudy Voss (Hank) of Alpharetta, Georgia; four brothers, Wallace Lyvers (Jeanie) of Bardstown, Kenneth Lyvers (Hen) of Vietnam, and Pat Lyvers (Hazel) and Phillip Lyvers (Laura), all of Holy Cross.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto. Deacon Donald Coulter will preside. Cremation will follow.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday at Mattingly Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7 p.m. by Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Thomas Wayne Lyvers, 70, Holy Cross, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown.A Holy Cross resident, he was born on Feb. 17, 1949 to the late William Earl and Martha Simpson Lyvers. He farmed and sold his produce at the Bardstown farmers market. He formerly operated the old Lyvers Grocery in Greenbriar.He was preceded in death by: two brothers, James Ronald and William Anthony "Tony" Lyvers.Survivors include: three sons, Michael Phillips of Illinois, Jason Phillips (Trish) of Springfield, and Josh Phillips of Samuels; six grandchildren, Daniel, Levi, Eli, Kassidy, Dakota, and Xavier Phillips; two great-grandchildren; seven sisters, Wilhelmenia Taylor of Holy Cross, Charlotte Figg of Bardstown, Pauline Mattingly of Sedalia, Missouri, Rebecca Jane Essex and Margaret Mary Mattingly (Tommy), all of Saint Francis, Patricia Ann Waits of Louisville, and Trudy Voss (Hank) of Alpharetta, Georgia; four brothers, Wallace Lyvers (Jeanie) of Bardstown, Kenneth Lyvers (Hen) of Vietnam, and Pat Lyvers (Hazel) and Phillip Lyvers (Laura), all of Holy Cross.Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto. Deacon Donald Coulter will preside. Cremation will follow.Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday at Mattingly Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7 p.m. by Deacon Joseph R. Dant.Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home Mattingly Funeral Home

195 Holy Cross Road

Loretto , KY 40037

(270) 865-2201 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Apr. 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Lebanon Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close