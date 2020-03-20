Timothy Eugene Goodin, 60, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Hospice Care Unit in Tampa, Florida.

He was born in Finley, Kentucky, on Nov. 27, 1959 to the late Gene Goodin and Theresa Sapp Goodin. Timmy worked as a long haul truck driver for most of his life and being on the road is what he enjoyed the most.

He was preceded in death by: his father, Gene Goodin; his grandparents, Elmer and Minnie Goodin and John Luther and Flossie Sapp; and several beloved aunts and uncles.

Survivors include: his wife, Felicia Goodin of Zephyr Hills, Florida; stepson, Shawn Holton of Colorado Springs, Colorado; stepdaughter's, Danielle Sanon and Alicia Hart of Tampa, Florida; granddaughter, Ashley Hart; great-grandson,

Waylon Hart of Tampa, Florida; his mother, Theresa Goodin of Finley; one brother, Wayne Goodin of Finley; one sister, Dawn Conder (Terry) of Somerset; two nieces, LeeAnn Goodin and Annie Conder; and two nephews, D.J. Goodin and Aaron Conder.

Per Timmy's wishes, there will be a private burial with his immediate family at a later date.