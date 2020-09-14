Timothy Lloyd Raikes, 60, Bradfordsville, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at Norton Hospital in Louisville.

He was born Aug. 18, 1960 in Lebanon. Timothy worked in the Heading Department at Kentucky Cooperage. Tim was a family man who was dedicated to not only providing, protecting, and supporting them, but also to make them laugh every chance he got. He had the best sense of humor, the best one-liners, the best comebacks, and was surely his own biggest fan as he delivered his comedy! He adored his "Kimberly Jo", his kids, and grandkids, but most of all he loved giving them all a hard time! He was truly a genuine, kind hearted, good man that you just couldn't help but be drawn to. An avid hunter who is still recognized as the Marion County man who holds the 18 pt. typical by bow record, or as Tim would refer to himself, "Mr. Whitetail". He was a devoted U.K. basketball fan, win or lose, although he would let the TV know when he wasn't happy with them! Tim was fiercely loyal and a man of his word. You could trust him to never let you down. He didn't mind stepping in where others stepped out and gave a part of himself to every person he ever knew, never expecting a single thing in return. He is loved by many and will be sorely missed.

He is preceded in death by: his mother, Edith Smothers Raikes; grandparents, Bill and Christine Raikes; and father-in-law, Raymond Earl Smith.

Survivors include: his wife, Kimberly Raikes; sons, Billy (Katie) Raikes and Justin (Lexi) Lark, all of Bradfordsville; daughters, Amanda (Jamie) Ruley of Lebanon and Kelsey (Collin) Raikes of Bradfordsville; father, Hubert Raikes; grandchildren, Dalton Sallee, Billy Raikes Jr., Braxton Raikes, Morgan Raikes, Samuel Spalding, Caleb "June Bug" Spalding, and Aliyah Ruley; mother-in-law, Mary Jo Smith of New Salem.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Old Liberty Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Justin Lark, Billy Raikes, Jamie Ruley, Collin Edwards, Braxton Raikes, Dalton Sallee, Little Bill Raikes, and Morgan Raikes.

Honorary pallbearers are Head Wiser, Brandon Thomas, Cory Harrison, Maurice Richardson, Wayne Ewing, Caleb "June bug" Spalding, Samuel Spalding, Ethan Edwards, Jake Edwards, Zach Ellis, Ryan Ellis, Dylan Ellis, Ashley Meadows, Allen Kirkland, Craig Drury, and Aliyah Ruley.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is restricted to 50 percent capacity. Face masks are required to enter the facility.

Bosley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



