Timothy Wayne "Tim" Jones, 54, Lebanon, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.

He was born Jan. 8, 1966 in Louisville. He was an employee of the U.S. Postal Service. Tim was the lead singer in "T.J. and the Cheaters" band. He also performed at "Lakeside Reflections Wedding and Events Venue" in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by: his father and mother, Audie and Iris Jones; and two siblings, Mike Jones and Barby Viets Zimmerer.

Survivors include: his wife of 17 years, Kathy Hamilton Jones; five children, Michelle Jones (Nick LaBarbera) of Alpharetta, Georgia, Cory Medley (Lauren) of Saint Francis, Anthony Jones of Louisville, Meagan Fleener (Thomas) of Lebanon, and Olivia Cox (Michael) of Harrodsburg; six grandchildren, Mason, Cannan, Rylee, Beau, Luke, and Grayson; five siblings, Tony Scannell (Phyllis) and Mark Jones (Nancy), all of Floyds Knobs, Indiana, Charlie Schneider (Doris), Jay Jones (Retha), and Becky Robinson (Rich), all of Louisville.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with burial in St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery. Deacon Joseph R. Dant will officiate.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday at Mattingly Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings are required, and social distancing and hand washing are encouraged. Funeral home occupancy is limited to 50 percent. No food or drink may be sent or shared at this time. Services will be livestreamed on the Mattingly Funeral Home Facebook page for those who cannot attend.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



