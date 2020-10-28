1/1
Timothy Wayne "Tim" Jones
1966 - 2020
Timothy Wayne "Tim" Jones, 54, Lebanon, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.
He was born Jan. 8, 1966 in Louisville. He was an employee of the U.S. Postal Service. Tim was the lead singer in "T.J. and the Cheaters" band. He also performed at "Lakeside Reflections Wedding and Events Venue" in Jeffersonville, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by: his father and mother, Audie and Iris Jones; and two siblings, Mike Jones and Barby Viets Zimmerer.
Survivors include: his wife of 17 years, Kathy Hamilton Jones; five children, Michelle Jones (Nick LaBarbera) of Alpharetta, Georgia, Cory Medley (Lauren) of Saint Francis, Anthony Jones of Louisville, Meagan Fleener (Thomas) of Lebanon, and Olivia Cox (Michael) of Harrodsburg; six grandchildren, Mason, Cannan, Rylee, Beau, Luke, and Grayson; five siblings, Tony Scannell (Phyllis) and Mark Jones (Nancy), all of Floyds Knobs, Indiana, Charlie Schneider (Doris), Jay Jones (Retha), and Becky Robinson (Rich), all of Louisville.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with burial in St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery. Deacon Joseph R. Dant will officiate.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday at Mattingly Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7 p.m.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings are required, and social distancing and hand washing are encouraged. Funeral home occupancy is limited to 50 percent. No food or drink may be sent or shared at this time. Services will be livestreamed on the Mattingly Funeral Home Facebook page for those who cannot attend.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

October 28, 2020
You have our sympathies.
Junie, Carolyn and Alan Mattingly of Mattingly Funeral Home
October 27, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Rogerand Kathy Smith
Friend
October 27, 2020
One of our many great times together d
Melissa Fox
Friend
October 27, 2020
Through your grief and pain remember he's in God's arms and he will hear your prayers and be with you at your side at all times I love you all
Diana Steier
Family
October 27, 2020
You will be missed more than you will ever know! You were a ray of sunshine every day and loved by so many! I love you Tim
Melissa Fix
Friend
October 27, 2020
Praying for God to give Tim’s family peace in this difficult time. May Tim Rest In Peace
Trish
Friend
October 27, 2020
Man so many good times and heart to heart talks! Couldn't ask for a better friend. You touched so many lives boss!
Love you boss! Fly high and watch over everyone!
Heidi Babbitt
Friend
October 27, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I pray God wraps his arms around you and hold you tight. Prayers
Lori Hill
Friend
October 27, 2020
So sorry Kathy, family and friends! Tim was an amazing person and I don't remember him ever being mad or having a bad day! He really knew no stranger! Hugs to all that are having a hard time during this difficult time! Prayers that god will help get all family and friends through this difficult time!
Brandy Denkler
Friend
