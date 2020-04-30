Tony Wayne Shuck (1970 - 2020)
Service Information
Bosley Funeral Home
246 South Proctor Knot Avenue
Lebanon, KY
40033
(270)-692-3187
Obituary
Tony Wayne Shuck, 50, Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Spring View Hospital.
He was born on March 6, 1970 in Lebanon.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Joe Shuck and Wanda Shuck.
Survivors include: his wife, Julie Smothers Shuck; two sons, Buster Shuck and Dylan Smothers; brother, Todd Shuck; sister, Tammy Terry; and two grandchildren, Nathan Shuck and Shelby Smothers.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service was held for immediate family only and followed by a private burial.
Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on May 6, 2020
