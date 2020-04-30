Tony Wayne Shuck, 50, Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Spring View Hospital.
He was born on March 6, 1970 in Lebanon.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Joe Shuck and Wanda Shuck.
Survivors include: his wife, Julie Smothers Shuck; two sons, Buster Shuck and Dylan Smothers; brother, Todd Shuck; sister, Tammy Terry; and two grandchildren, Nathan Shuck and Shelby Smothers.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service was held for immediate family only and followed by a private burial.
Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on May 6, 2020