Tristan Chaz Reed
2001 - 2020
Tristan Chaz Reed, 19, Lebanon, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on June 2, 2001 in Somerset. Tristan was a 2019 graduate of Marion County High School and an employee of Walgreens.
He was preceded in death by: paternal grandmother, Kathy Brown; and maternal grandmother, Pauline Greiwe.
Survivors include: mother, Teresa Ann Greiwe Reed of Somerset; father and stepmother, Chad (Lena) Reed of Lebanon; brother, Joshua "Bub" Moon of Somerset; two sisters, Rachel Lewis of Campbellsville and Kirsten Bickett "Sis" of Lebanon; girlfriend, Maggie Overstreet of Lebanon; paternal grandfather, Tim (Jarenda) Reed of Somerset; grandparents, Tim (Ann) Moore of Lebanon; nieces and nephews, Jamy Bickett, Caleb Bickett, Ariauna Lewis, Braylon Moon, and Danielle Pfouts; brother-in-law, Jonathan Bickett "Tubby" of Lebanon; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. in Somerset at Lakeside Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers were John Bubrick, Corey Reed, Jonathan Bickett, Rodney Meece, Josh Moon, Lucas Mckee, and Steven Greiwe.
Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bosley Funeral Home
246 South Proctor Knot Avenue
Lebanon, KY 40033
(270) 692-3187
