Vickie Smith, 91, Christiansburg, died on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Saints Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in Louisville.
A native of Marion County, she was the daughter of the late Raymond Blandford and Ethel Elizabeth Blandford Ballard.
Survivors include: her husband, Billy Smith of Christiansburg; her son, Terry Wathen of Lebanon; and her daughter, Sissy Coppage of Danville.
Memorial services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Christiansburg Baptist Church. Rev. Harry Hebert and the Rev. Herbert Slaughter officiated.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Christiansburg Baptist Church, 1037 Frys-Oldburg Road, Bagdad, Kentucky 40003.
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home, Shelbyville, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Feb. 12, 2020