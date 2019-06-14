Victor Delynn Bush, 50, of Lebanon, passed away at 11:38 p.m., Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Norton Women's & Children's Hospital in Louisville.
He was born in Louisville on Feb. 28, 1969 to the late Bessie Bush and Cleo Lewis.
He was preceded in death by: two sisters, Martha Clarkson and Vickie Bush; and three brothers, Ben, Roger and Gary Foster.
Survivors include: a brother, Ernie Couch of Lebanon; three sisters, Bessie Kay Hill (Robert) of Lebanon, JoAnn Woodward of Martinsburg, West Virginia, and Barbara Pierce of Illinois; and nieces and nephews.
Cremation was chosen.
Carey & Son Funeral Home, Springfield, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on June 19, 2019