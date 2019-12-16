Vincent Turner Tungate, 53, passed away on Dec. 13, 2019, at his residence after an illness.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Donald Millard and Janet Bloodworth Tungate.
Survivors include: his wife, Sherry Lynn Hohmann Tungate; one sister, Rena (Richard) Blair of Campbellsville; and one brother, Donald Travis Tungate of Bradfordsville.
Family request visitation after 3 p.m. Dec. 20 at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 21, at the funeral home with burial in Old Liberty Cemetery. Bro. Jerry Lanham will officiate.
Pallbearers are Jordan Milby, Matthew Blair, Mason Leckrone, Adam Tungate, John Barnes, Allen Masack, and Darrell Tungate.
Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Dec. 25, 2019