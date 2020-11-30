Violet Skaggs Wooldridge passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.
Violet worked as a home economics teacher for Marion County Public School District for over 30 years, and faithfully served as a Sunday School teacher at Lebanon Baptist Church. Violet was a selfless and loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother who will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Mayme and Ray Skaggs; and her sister, Margaret Skaggs.
Survivors include: her husband of 69 years, Dr. James Wooldridge; children, Jeff Wooldridge and Terrie Paoli; grandchildren, Haley Wooldridge, Charlie Wooldridge, Hannah Paoli and her husband, Joel Loftus, and Tim Paoli and his wife, Nicole Paoli. Violet was exceptionally proud to welcome her first great-grandchild this year, Violet Sentrilla Paoli, daughter of Tim and Nicole.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hosparus Health via hosparushealth.org.
Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.