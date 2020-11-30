1/1
Violet (Skaggs) Wooldridge
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Violet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Violet Skaggs Wooldridge passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.
Violet worked as a home economics teacher for Marion County Public School District for over 30 years, and faithfully served as a Sunday School teacher at Lebanon Baptist Church. Violet was a selfless and loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother who will be dearly missed. 
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Mayme and Ray Skaggs; and her sister, Margaret Skaggs.  
Survivors include: her husband of 69 years, Dr. James Wooldridge; children, Jeff Wooldridge and Terrie Paoli; grandchildren, Haley Wooldridge, Charlie Wooldridge, Hannah Paoli and her husband, Joel Loftus, and Tim Paoli and his wife, Nicole Paoli. Violet was exceptionally proud to welcome her first great-grandchild this year, Violet Sentrilla Paoli, daughter of Tim and Nicole. 
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hosparus Health via hosparushealth.org. 
Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home
491 West Main Street
Lebanon, KY 40033
(270) 692-2197
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved