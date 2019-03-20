Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virgie Pauline (Hamilton) O'Daniel. View Sign

Virgie Pauline Hamilton O'Daniel, 95, Springfield, died at 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at her residence.

She was born on March 5, 1924 in Washington County. She was co-owner along with her husband, Jimmy of Springfield Furniture Company for 55 years and was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, Joseph Edward and Mary Imelda Gootee Hamilton; her husband, James Russell O'Daniel on July 25, 2015; two sons, James Paul O'Daniel and James Edward "Eddie" O'Daniel on Dec. 27, 2018; a grandson, Benjamin Farris O'Daniel on Sept. 19, 2016; a son-in-law, Lenny Smith on Nov. 26, 2006; seven brothers, Joseph, J.A., Charles W., Marvin, Paul V., Richard, and Louis Hamilton; and four sisters, Hattie Hamilton, Cecilia Blandford, Rose Medley, and Rita Perkins.

Survivors include: three sons, Freddie (Angela) O'Daniel of Springfield, Steve (Lois) O'Daniel of Nicholasville, and Juny (Kathy) O'Daniel of Lexington; four daughters, Ginny (Fred) Osborne of Bardstown, Betty Maresca of Louisville, Donna J. O'Daniel Smith of Versailles, and Debbie O'Daniel of Lexington; one brother, Robert "Sports" (Reba) Hamilton of Springfield; 19 grandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 25, at St. Rose Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Mark Hamilton and Rev. Kevin McGrath, O.P. will officiate.

A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home, Springfield, where friends may call from 3-8 p.m. and again from 7-10:15 a.m. Monday.

Pallbearers are grandchildren, Todd Osborne, Paul, Dax, Brandon, and Ryan O'Daniel, Mark Maaresca, Trae Purdom, and Melanie Russell.

Honorary pallbearers are grandchildren, Terry and Chad Osborne, Maria Thomas, Michelle Unger, Katie McDonald, Gretchen Tate, Kristen Cheser, Davis Purdom, and James Paul and Kyle O'Daniel.

Contributions are suggested to St. Rose Legacy Fund.

221 East Main Street

Springfield , KY 40069

(859) 336-3836

