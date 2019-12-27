Virginia Mae Morgeson, 90, Lebanon, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Village of Lebanon Nursing Home.
She was born on June 19, 1929, in Lebanon. Morgeson was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Gobel Randall Morgeson.
Survivors include: two sons, Jimmy (Carolyn) Morgeson of Lebanon and Lanny (Sheila) Morgeson of Campbellsville; six grandchildren, Tara Morgeson, Dennis Morgeson, Jamie Smothers, Joe Morgeson, Daphni Price, and Rodney Morgeson; 12 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
A Mass of Christian burial was held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at St. Augustine Catholic Church with interment in the church cemetery. Rev. Mark Hamilton officated.
Pallbearers were Dennis Morgeson, Joe Morgeson, Dale Morgeson, Cameron Morgeson, Jeremy Price, and Stanley Smothers.
Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Jan. 1, 2020