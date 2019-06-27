Wanda Darlene Craig Lay, 75, Louisville, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Baptist Health Hospital in Louisville.
She was born on April 28, 1944 in Marion County.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Alonzo and Zora Newcomb Craig; five grandchildren, Ethan Lay, Dalton Lay, Elijah Lay, Elizabeth Lay, and Jacob Lay; two sisters, Alma Wise and Barbara Leake; and brother, Charles Craig.
Survivors include her husband, Leonard Lay of Louisville; two sons, Bryan Scott Lay of Louisville and Bradley Todd Lay of Mt. Washington; two grandchildren, Mackenzie Lay and Emma Lay; and three sisters, Rita Higdon, Jewell Williams, and Betty Jean Abell, all of Lebanon.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon. Deacon Joe Dant officiated.
The family chose cremation.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on July 3, 2019