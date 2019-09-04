Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda Lee (Hart) Ryan. View Sign Service Information Campbell-DeWitt Funeral Home 491 West Main Street Lebanon , KY 40033 (270)-692-2197 Send Flowers Obituary

Wanda Lee Hart Ryan went home peacefully to her Heavenly Father on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.

She was born on May 24, 1949 to the late Henry Hart and Florine Pope Hart. Wanda attended Rosenwald School until its doors were closed. She graduated from Lebanon High School and Kentucky State College with honors and received her graduate degree in social work from the University of Kentucky. She was a retired social worker and minister. Wanda was an ordained minister in the African Methodist Episcopal Church. She was a member at St. John A.M.E Church in Frankfort when she was called to the ministry. She was a pastor at St. Andrew A.M.E church in Winchester and Davis Chapel in Somerset.

She was preceded in death by: three brothers, Lawrence David Hart, Norman Eugene Hart, and Henry Thomas Hart; and two sisters, Carolyn Jane Hart and Mary Hart Lewis.

Survivors include: a son, Alonzo Demetrius Ryan; one sister, Fannetta Hart Dunlap; and two grandchildren, Alonzo Ryan Jr. and Lawrence Ryan.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Aug. 30, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon.

Pallbearers were Bobby Smalley, Joe Thompson, Emmett McKay, Thomas Smalley, Walter Simpson, and Calvin McKay.

Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Wanda Lee Hart Ryan went home peacefully to her Heavenly Father on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.She was born on May 24, 1949 to the late Henry Hart and Florine Pope Hart. Wanda attended Rosenwald School until its doors were closed. She graduated from Lebanon High School and Kentucky State College with honors and received her graduate degree in social work from the University of Kentucky. She was a retired social worker and minister. Wanda was an ordained minister in the African Methodist Episcopal Church. She was a member at St. John A.M.E Church in Frankfort when she was called to the ministry. She was a pastor at St. Andrew A.M.E church in Winchester and Davis Chapel in Somerset.She was preceded in death by: three brothers, Lawrence David Hart, Norman Eugene Hart, and Henry Thomas Hart; and two sisters, Carolyn Jane Hart and Mary Hart Lewis.Survivors include: a son, Alonzo Demetrius Ryan; one sister, Fannetta Hart Dunlap; and two grandchildren, Alonzo Ryan Jr. and Lawrence Ryan.Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Aug. 30, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon.Pallbearers were Bobby Smalley, Joe Thompson, Emmett McKay, Thomas Smalley, Walter Simpson, and Calvin McKay.Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Sept. 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lebanon Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close