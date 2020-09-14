1/1
Wayne Hancock
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne Hancock, 89, Lebanon, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.
He was born on Feb. 11, 1931 in Bradfordsville. Hancock was a proud United States Army Veteran and served in the Korean War. After his uncle passed away, Hancock was appointed as a Marion County Magistrate and served from 1975 to 1989. He had a great love for working John Deere puzzles and spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by: his daughter, Sandra Lee; parents, Earl Hancock and Bernice Woodrum Hancock; four brothers, Hubert Hancock, Blayne Hancock, Bobby Hancock, and Cap Hancock; and sister, Geneva Vandyke.
Survivors include: his wife, Mary Leona Brockman Hancock of Lebanon; son, Terry Wayne Hancock Sr. (Sally) of Lebanon; two daughters, Trish Wilcher (Butch) of Bradfordsville and Dana Reed (Ricky) of Lebanon; six grandchildren, Terry Wayne Hancock Jr. (Melissa), Casey Lee Hancock (Jennifer), Nicholas Wilcher (Kristi), Katie Hood (Joe), Alan Reed, and Paige Reed; and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Lebanon National Cemetery with full military honors conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to The Marion County Veterans Honors Guard.
Pallbearers were Terry Wayne Hancock Jr., Casey Hancock, Nicholas Wilcher, Alan Reed, Caleb Hancock, and Zach Hancock.
Honorary pallbearers were Katie Hood, Paige Reed, Allie Hancock, Olivia Wilcher, Maggie Hood, Dylan Wilcher, Ethily Hancock, Gabriel Hancock, and Joey Hood.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bosley Funeral Home
246 South Proctor Knot Avenue
Lebanon, KY 40033
(270) 692-3187
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved