Wayne Hancock, 89, Lebanon, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.

He was born on Feb. 11, 1931 in Bradfordsville. Hancock was a proud United States Army Veteran and served in the Korean War. After his uncle passed away, Hancock was appointed as a Marion County Magistrate and served from 1975 to 1989. He had a great love for working John Deere puzzles and spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by: his daughter, Sandra Lee; parents, Earl Hancock and Bernice Woodrum Hancock; four brothers, Hubert Hancock, Blayne Hancock, Bobby Hancock, and Cap Hancock; and sister, Geneva Vandyke.

Survivors include: his wife, Mary Leona Brockman Hancock of Lebanon; son, Terry Wayne Hancock Sr. (Sally) of Lebanon; two daughters, Trish Wilcher (Butch) of Bradfordsville and Dana Reed (Ricky) of Lebanon; six grandchildren, Terry Wayne Hancock Jr. (Melissa), Casey Lee Hancock (Jennifer), Nicholas Wilcher (Kristi), Katie Hood (Joe), Alan Reed, and Paige Reed; and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Lebanon National Cemetery with full military honors conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to The Marion County Veterans Honors Guard.

Pallbearers were Terry Wayne Hancock Jr., Casey Hancock, Nicholas Wilcher, Alan Reed, Caleb Hancock, and Zach Hancock.

Honorary pallbearers were Katie Hood, Paige Reed, Allie Hancock, Olivia Wilcher, Maggie Hood, Dylan Wilcher, Ethily Hancock, Gabriel Hancock, and Joey Hood.

Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



