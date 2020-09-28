1/1
Wendell Belton
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wendell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wendell Belton, 80, Finley, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Taylor Regional Hospital.
He was born Sept. 3, 1940 in Casey County.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Elsie and Vitus Belton of Liberty; son, Robert Anthony Belton of Phillipsburg; brother, Wayne Belton of Indiana; and sister, Joyce Wethington of Indiana. 
Survivors include: his wife, Elvina Belton of Phillipsburg; daughter, Kim (Alan) Mattingly of Calvary; four sons, Troy (Nona) Belton of Phillipsburg, Timmy (Carol Payton) Belton of Loretto, Barry (Lisa Mattingly) Belton of Phillipsburg, and Terry (Barbara) Belton of Greensburg; sister, Juanita Wethington of Liberty; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one step-great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. 
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church with interment in Our Lady of Fatima Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is restricted to 50% capacity. Visitors paying their respects will be asked to wait during busy periods until others leave before entering the funeral home. Food or beverages are not permitted at this time. Face masks are required to enter the facility.
Pallbearers are C.J. Hedgespeth, Corey Mattingly, Jonathan Belton, Blake Belton, Michael Garrett, Mathew Willett, and Scott Smothers.
Bosley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bosley Funeral Home
246 South Proctor Knot Avenue
Lebanon, KY 40033
(270) 692-3187
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved