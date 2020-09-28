Wendell Belton, 80, Finley, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Taylor Regional Hospital.

He was born Sept. 3, 1940 in Casey County.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, Elsie and Vitus Belton of Liberty; son, Robert Anthony Belton of Phillipsburg; brother, Wayne Belton of Indiana; and sister, Joyce Wethington of Indiana.

Survivors include: his wife, Elvina Belton of Phillipsburg; daughter, Kim (Alan) Mattingly of Calvary; four sons, Troy (Nona) Belton of Phillipsburg, Timmy (Carol Payton) Belton of Loretto, Barry (Lisa Mattingly) Belton of Phillipsburg, and Terry (Barbara) Belton of Greensburg; sister, Juanita Wethington of Liberty; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one step-great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church with interment in Our Lady of Fatima Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is restricted to 50% capacity. Visitors paying their respects will be asked to wait during busy periods until others leave before entering the funeral home. Food or beverages are not permitted at this time. Face masks are required to enter the facility.

Pallbearers are C.J. Hedgespeth, Corey Mattingly, Jonathan Belton, Blake Belton, Michael Garrett, Mathew Willett, and Scott Smothers.

Bosley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



