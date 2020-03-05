William Albren Furmon, 34, Chattanooga, Tennessee, passed away Feb. 18, 2020.
He served as a Staff Sgt. in the United States Marine Corp.
Survivors include: his mother, Rebecca Tolbert; and birth father, William Spalding Jr.
A funeral Mass was held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at St. Augustine Catholic Church with interment at Lebanon National Cemetery with full military honors conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard. Rev. Mark Hamilton officiated
Pallbearers were Charlie Furmon, Joe Bell, Kyron Furmon, Desmond Spalding, Raymond Furmon, and Jamal Yeamans.
Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Mar. 11, 2020