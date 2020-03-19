William Andrew "Bill" Weatherford, 91, Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Cedar's of Lebanon Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on June 17, 1928 in Lebanon.
He was preceded in death by: his father, William Oatley Weatherford; mother, Edith Gribbins Weatherford; and brother, Clarence Lee Weatherford.
Survivors include: his wife, Libby Myers Weatherford of Lebanon; nephew, William Lee Weatherford of Lebanon; two nieces, Karen Fowler of Lebanon and Kathy Valdivia of Versailles; stepson, Rick Mattingly of Finley; and sisters-in law, Gladys Weatherford, June Mills, and Marsha Murphy, all of Lebanon.
Mr. Weatherford leaves behind his faithful friend, his dog Lucky. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Haysville Cemetery. Rev. Clellan Hays officiated.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Grace Baptist Church or to .
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Mar. 25, 2020