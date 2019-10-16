William Anthony Gootee, 30, Raywick, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at his home.
He was born March 21, 1989, in Marion County. He was an employee of Meade Tractor of Elizabethtown and a former member of the Raywick and New Hope Fire departments.
He was preceded in death by: his grandmother, Mary Ann Gardner; and his grandfather, Donnie Gootee.
Survivors include: his wife of eight years, Stephanie Rose Wilkerson Gootee; three children, Lillian Wilkerson, J.T. Gootee, and Michaela Gootee, all at home; his father and mother, Tony and Jan Gardner Gootee of Loretto; his grandmother, Dorothy Gootee of Loretto; his grandfather, Billy Gardner of Lebanon; two brothers, Kyle Gootee of Loretto and Marty Gootee (Kirsten) of Bardstown; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Mike and Kathy Jones Shannon of Lebanon; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Saint Augustine Catholic Church, 235 South Spalding Avenue, Lebanon, with burial in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Raywick. Rev. Jerry Bell will preside.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. by Deacon Joseph R. Dant.
Memorials may go to any of the local fire departments.
Pallbearers are Kyle Gootee, Marty Gootee, Mike Shannon Jr., John Paul Spalding, Jonathan Riggs, Jason Whitehouse, Charles Gootee, and Paul Gardner.
Honorary pallbearers are Alyssa Jones, Abbey Jones, McKinlee Shannon, Sophia Jones, Samuel Spalding, Caleb Spalding, and Madelyn Shannon.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Oct. 23, 2019