William "Bert" Blair, 85, Bardstown, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at home with family by his side.
He was Catholic by faith. After his Army service in Korea, Bert was employed for 35 years by G.E. He enjoyed his children, turtle hunting, and sitting in the swing with his cat.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Zollar and Clara Blair; two sisters; and six brothers.
Survivors include: his wife of 61 years, Marlene; his children, Marie, Bud, Madonna, and Kenny; his foster daughter, Robin Rogers; eight grandchildren; and his sister, Mary.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6785 Highway 52, Loretto, with burial in the church cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard. Deacon Joseph R. Dant will preside.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 6 p.m.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mattingly Funeral Home
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto, KY 40037
(270) 865-2201
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Apr. 3, 2019