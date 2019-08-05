Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mattingly Funeral Home 195 Holy Cross Road Loretto , KY 40037 (270)-865-2201 Send Flowers Obituary

William Donald "Donnie" Gootee, 75, Loretto, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on May 16, 1944 in Loretto. He was a retired employee of General Electric in Louisville and a member of Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by: his father and mother, Robert William Gootee Sr. and Margaret Augustine Cambron Gootee; two sisters, Patty Burba and Sissy Coy; and seven brothers, Rob, Bill, Joe, Harry, Jerry, Spencer, and infant, Benedict Gootee.

Survivors include: his wife of 56 years, Dorothy Johnson Gootee; two daughters, Donna Downs (Todd) of Loretto and Karen Shoemake (Mike) of Saint Francis; five sons, Johnny Gootee (Lou Ann) of Lebanon, Timmy Gootee, Tony Gootee (Jan) and Charles Gootee (Katina), all of Loretto, and Pat Gootee (Tawnie) of Cox's Creek; 22 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Margaret Ann Nalley of Louisville.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6785 Highway 52, Loretto, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Bryan T. Lamberson will preside.

Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. by Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Memorials may go to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Hosparus Health of Green River, Green River Plaza, Suite 5, 295 Campbellsville Bypass, Campbellsville, KY 42718 or Masses.

Pallbearers are oldest grandsons, Matthew Downs, Kevin Gootee, Anthony Gootee, Marty Gootee, Tyler Shoemake, and Blake Gootee with the other grandchildren serving as honorary pallbearers.

