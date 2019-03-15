Obituary Guest Book View Sign

William Fredrick "Freddie" Hall, age 63 of Leitchfield, formerly of Saint Francis, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.

He was born July 12, 1955 in Saint Francis to the late William Sidney "Bill" and Pauline Elizabeth Robey Hall. He was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by two half-sisters, Pat Wheatley and Jane Smith and two half-brothers, infant Jimmy Smith and Ernie Smith.

Survivors include his sister, Wanda Portman (Tommy) of Leitchfield and a special niece, Meredith of Clarkson. All who knew him were his friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6785 Highway 52, Loretto. Rev. Deacon Joseph R. Dant will preside. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. by Rev. Steve Hohman.

Memorials may go to Potter's Hope Ministries, special needs fund, 135 Commerce Drive, Leitchfield, KY 42754.

Pallbearers are nephews, Larry, Jerry, Billy, Ricky, Ronnie, Tommy and Jeff Wheatley and Michael Portman.

195 Holy Cross Road

Loretto , KY 40037

(270) 865-2201

