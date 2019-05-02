Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Howard Farris. View Sign Service Information Bosley Funeral Home 246 South Proctor Knot Avenue Lebanon , KY 40033 (270)-692-3187 Send Flowers Obituary

William Howard Farris, 92, passed away peacefully at the Village of Lebanon on April 23, 2019.

Farris was a proud Navy veteran, having served in the Pacific during World War II. Howard had many talents and often said he was blessed to be able to work hard his whole life. As a carpenter he built and remodeled hundreds of homes and businesses primarily in Marion, Taylor, Washington, Boyle, Mercer and Lincoln Counties. He continued his second job and hobby of farming and raising cattle into his mid-80s. Howard was a long time member of Muldraugh Hill Baptist Church and served in many capacities. He was ordained as a deacon on June 28, 1959 and provided many life lessons to his students in Sunday School, while faithfully teaching well into his 80s.

Howard was a shrewd man and lived the golden rule. While he was always given to a bit of mischievousness and a joke, he was also known for standing for what was right and what he believed. When asked recently what he would change if he could live life over, Howard replied, "Not a thing! I have lived a good life and God has always provided and taken care of me."

He was preceded in death by: his parents, R.L. and Sarah Francis Farris; three brothers, Ingram, Chuck, and Jim; and a son, Samuel Gary Farris.

Survivors include: his wife of 73 years, Dorothy Jean Rice Farris; two sons, Mike (Wanda) and Mark (Debbie), all of Lebanon; two daughters, Joy (Rick) McCubbin of Bowling Green and Susan (Todd) Hood of Elizabethtown; eight grandchildren, Jason (Hillary) Farris, Michelle Farris (Bren), Melissa (Jason) Brown, Natalie Farris, McKenzie (Todd) Hardin, Courey (Tony) Hunyh, Alex (Whitney) McCubbin, Jacob (Kelsey) Hood. Eleven Great-Grandchildren Kaitlyn (Joey) Walker, Elijah Brown, Clay Farris, Ema Farris, Shelby Farris, Maddie Hardin, Riley Hardin, Hudson Hunyh, Elsie Hunyh, Xander McCubbin, and Easton McCubbin; and three great-great grandchildren, Holton Walker, Elodie Walker, and Elizabeth Rose Farris.

Howard was also fortunate to have outstanding caregivers. He loved, appreciated and considered each one family. Susan, Sheila, Joyce, and Betty, thank you for your love and compassionate support which enabled Howard to remain in his home on the farm as long as possible.

The funeral service was held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 26, at Muldraugh Hill Baptist Church with burial in New Market Cemetery. Brother Steve Skaggs officiated.

His family would like to thank his friends and the staff at Family Internal Medicine and the Village of Lebanon with special thanks to Dr. Salem George and Dr. David George.

The family encourages memorial contributions be made to Hosparus Health Green River at

Pallbearers were Eric Maupin, Todd Hardin, Jason Brown, Tony Huynh, Alex McCubbin, and Jacob Hood.

Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.

