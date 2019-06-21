William Howard "June" Gribbins, 66, passed away on May 25, 2019 in Louisville after an illness.
Gribbins was preceded in death by: his parents, Howard and Mary Bessie Turner Gribbins; four brothers, Charles Samuel Gribbins, Terry (Snuffles) Gribbins, Mike Gribbins, and Tommy "Nake" Gribbins.
Survivors include: a daughter, Nikki Carol (Chad ) Roution of Lebanon; 2 grandchildren, Charlie Miller and Chelsie Pierce; two sons, Howard William (Rhonda) Gribbins III and William "Brandon" (Ashley) Gribbins, both of Lebanon; one brother, James Pete Gribbins of Greensburg; and four sisters, Diane Williams, Lisa Gribbins Jefferies, Theresa Gribbins, all of Lebanon, and Jannie Merdith of Elizabethtown.
Cremation was chosen and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on June 26, 2019