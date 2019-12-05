Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Howard Leake. View Sign Service Information Bosley Funeral Home 246 South Proctor Knot Avenue Lebanon , KY 40033 (270)-692-3187 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Augustine Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

William Howard Leake, 79, Bardstown, formerly of Lebanon, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville.

He was born on May 29, 1940, in Marion County. Leake was a jeweler and former owner of Lebanon Jewelry, and a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, Joseph Thomas Leake Sr. and Mary Sallie Mattingly Leake; three brothers, Leroy Leake, David Leake, and Charles Ray Leake.

Survivors include: his wife, Mary Lou Mills Leake of Bardstown; daughter, Kim Leake-Lee (David) of Denver, North Carolina; two sons, Glenn (Dana) Leake of Bardstown and Todd (Charlotte) Leake of Lexington; seven grandchildren, Kelsey (John) Huffman, Shelby Lee, Peyton Leake, Patrick Leake, Madison Leake, Abbey Leake, and Matthew Leake; brother, Joseph T. Leake Jr. of Lebanon; and three sisters, Sarah (Bill) Greenwell, Aline (Sherman) Leake, and Theresa (J.W.) Ballenger, all of Lebanon.

A Mass of Christian burial was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at St. Augustine Catholic Church. Rev. Mark Hamilton officiated. Cremation followed the funeral services.

In lieu of prayer service, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the or to Hosparus of Louisville.

Pallbearers were Peyton Leake, Patrick Leake, Kevin Leake, Dennis Myers, Tony Leake, and Joe Mills.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.