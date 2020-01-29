William Howard "Bill" Thompson, 63, Loretto, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at his residence.
He was born June 30, 1956, in Marion County. He worked as a carpenter and heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed tinkering with cars, singing karaoke and fishing. He loved his family and the Lord.
He was preceded in death by: his father and mother, Thomas Michael and Sophie Mae Battcher Thompson; one brother, Chuck Thompson; and four brothers-in-law, Drexal Davis, Phillip Lamkin, Frank Donahue, and Steve Lamkin.
Survivors include: one son, Dustin Thompson of New Hope; one daughter, Kendra DeWitt of Elizabethtown; seven sisters, Connie Mattingly (Archie) and Julie Robey (Tom), all of Loretto, Sharon Donahue and Barbara Mudd (Joe), all of Holy Cross, Wanda Davis of New Hope, and Doris Lamkin and Nancy Leigh, both of Raywick; five brothers, Tommy Thompson (Mary), Jim Thompson (Madeline), Mark Thompson, all of Saint Francis, John Thompson, and Dan Thompson (Glenna), all of Raywick; and a host of nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with burial in St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery. Bro. Mike Fenwick will officiate.
Visitation is 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday at Mattingly Funeral Home.
Memorials may go to the family for funeral expenses and may be made at the funeral home.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Feb. 5, 2020