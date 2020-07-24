William Julian Clark, 29, Loretto, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at his residence.He was born March 2, 1991 in Marion County. He worked as a farmer with Tyler Mattingly Cattle Farms.He was preceded in death by: his grandmother, Carolyn L. Mattingly; and his grandfather, Frank Clark.Survivors include: his father and mother, Chuck and Elaine Mattingly Clark of Loretto; three siblings, Davy Joe Clark of Raywick, Jared Clark (Amber) of Saint Francis, and Erin Clark of Springfield; three beloved nieces and nephews, Dylan, Talor and Scarlett; his grandmother, Lorene Clark of Holy Cross; his grandfather, Jiggs Mattingly of Loretto; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.Cremation was chosen. A memorial visitation will be held 3-8 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a memorial service at 6 p.m. His uncles, Mike Fenwick and David Wideman will officiate.In lieu of flowers, memorials may go to the Isaiah House Treatment Center, 2084 Main Street, Willisburg, KY 40078Due to Covid 19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 50% occupancy. Therefore, visitors during busy periods may be asked to wait until others leave before entering. No food or beverages may be sent or shared at this time. Facemasks are required and hand washing and social distancing are encouraged.Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.