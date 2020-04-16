Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Keith "Bumps" Miller Sr.. View Sign Service Information Bosley Funeral Home 246 South Proctor Knot Avenue Lebanon , KY 40033 (270)-692-3187 Send Flowers Obituary

William Keith "Bumps" Miller Sr., 86, Lebanon, formerly of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.

He was born on Aug. 16, 1933 to the late George and Marie Miller. He now rests eternally with his beloved wife of 63 years, the late Betty Jean Miller. As a young man he loved being on the Ohio River with family and friends, meeting at 12-mile island. He was very proud of his service in the Navy during the Korean War. Later in retirement he enjoyed sitting on his bench near the woods smoking his pipe, "just watching the world go by." He was a Catholic by faith.

Survivors include: his children, Karen Martin (Jeff), William "Keith" Miller Jr. (Debbie), Kim Ellingsworth (Dennis), and Chris Loving (Scott); five grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

A special thanks to the staff at Bluegrass Way, Campbellsville, and to the staff at Landmark of Bardstown for their gentle care, kindness and compassion.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the .

A private service was held for immediate family with a private interment.

Pallbearers were Bobby Montgomery, Josh Ellingsworth, and Brian Holt.

Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.

