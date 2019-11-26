William Kenneth Mattingly, 88, Lebanon, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on April 26, 1931, in Saint Francis. He was a retired employee of Kentucky Cooperage in Lebanon and a Korean War era veteran of the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by: one daughter, Diane Mattingly; his father and mother, Edward and Susie Mae Mullins Mattingly; two sisters, Dolores Mae Mattingly and Janice Lee Newton; and three brothers, Edward, Rudolph, and Thomas Mattingly.
Survivors include: two daughters, Julie Smith (Jeff Sims) of Loretto and Denise Pittman (Rocky) of Lebanon; 10 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6785 Highway 52, Loretto with burial in the church cemetery where military rites will be performed by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard. Deacon Joseph R. Dant will officiate.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto.
Pallbearers are grandsons, Nick Rakes, Luke Smith, Davey Pittman, Derrick Pittman, B.J. Pittman, and Blake Pittman.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Dec. 4, 2019