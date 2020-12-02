1/1
William Michael Mattingly
1940 - 2020
William Michael Mattingly, 80, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at University of Louisville Jewish Hospital in Louisville.
He was born on Aug. 20, 1940 to Thomas Bernard Mattingly and Chloe Lyons Mattingly in Calvary, a community for which he had an enduring love. He was Roman Catholic by faith, graduated from St. Charles High School in Marion County in 1958, a United States Army veteran, and a retiree of General Electric Company in Louisville where he has resided for many years. Mike was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed the freedom of driving his car on road trips or along the backroads, and always had a story to tell about his destination. 
He was preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Joseph Martin Mattingly; and a sister, Elizabeth Mattingly Thompson.
Survivors include: his wife of 54 years, Nina Spivey Mattingly; son, John Michael Mattingly (Kelly); daughter, Susan Elizabeth McKern; grandchildren, Dylan Thomas Gregory and Madelyn Elizabeth McKern; twin brother, James Patrick Mattingly (Leta); and sisters, Joyce Ann Spalding, Dorothy Mills (Tommy), and Martha Johnston.
Thanks to the many physicians, nurses and health care workers who have participated in his care for the past number of years, especially the University of Louisville Medical School team of physicians and his primary care physician, Stuart Spalding, M.D.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 5, at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, Louisville.
Mike's ashes will be inurned at Holy Name of Mary Church Cemetery, in Calvary, at a later date, where he will rest peacefully.
Donations in Mike's honor may be made to Kentucky Organ Donors Affiliates.
Condolences may be shared by going online to www.Ratterman.com.

Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory
DEC
5
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
