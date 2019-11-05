William Milton "Butch" Blakeman, 71, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Saint Joseph Hospital after an illness.
William M. Blakeman Jr. better known as "Butch" was born on Jan. 10, 1948. He was a native of Marion County. He took up residence with his wife, Connie, in Junction City. He worked and retired from Western Kentucky Gas Company, now known as Atmos Energy, after 37 years of service. Blakeman loved harness racing and going to auctions. He loved life to the fullest. He always said, "Everyday was a blessing."
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Billy and Norane Woodrum Blakeman.
Survivors include: his wife, Connie Webb Blakeman; two sisters, Evie Farmer and Patty Lynn Blakeman; special family member, Billy Ray Woodrum; four nephews, Travis (Amanda) Farmer, Mitchell (Emily) Farmer, Chad Stubbs, and Jacob Fox; niece, Bridgett Fox; in-laws, Mike and Barbara Murphy; and several other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon.
Family request visitors after 9 a.m. Wednesday until time of service.
Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Nov. 13, 2019