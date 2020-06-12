William Raymond "Bill" Osborne
1948 - 2020
William Raymond "Bill" Osborne, 71, Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020.
He was born in Lebanon June 20, 1948. He was a graduate of St. Augustine High School and Scarsdale University where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in social work, graduating cum laude with distinction.
Bill joined the Navy in 1966 and retired after 25 years with several medals, awards and ribbons. He also retired from the Department of Human Services as a social worker and he and his wife fostered over 50 children over the years.
He was preceded in death by: his father, Thomas Raymond Osborne; mother, Mary Carolyn Blandford Osborne; and a sister-in-law, Jenny Osborne.
Survivors include: his wife, Lilliana Osborne, sons, Joshua and Robert Osborne; two stepsons, John and Stephen Debose; sister, Cindy (Lawrence) Hamilton; brothers, Sammy (Connie) Osborne, Steve (Ozzie) Osborne; three granddaughters; and nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held on Monday, June 15, with burial in Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
361-885-0076
