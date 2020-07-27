William Robert "Bob" Mattingly Jr., 85, Lebanon, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, July 20, 2020.

He was born on Nov. 23, 1934 and was the son of William Robert Sr. and Jeanette Mattingly. He retired from Central Ky. Tool & Engineering Company that he established in 1970. He was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Lions Club and past chairman of Marion County Economic Development and a graduate of St. Catharine College.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by: his daughter, Jan Ernspiker; brothers, Charles and George Mattingly; mother of his children, Charlotte Mattingly; and son-in-law, James Early.

Survivors include: his wife, Marianna Hale Mattingly of Lebanon; four sons, William Robert III (Connie) Mattingly, Terry (Wendy) Mattingly, Chuck Mattingly, all of Lebanon, and Eddie (Julia) Mattingly of Louisville; stepson, Eddie (Dana) Pulliam of Lebanon; three stepdaughters, Cheri Pulliam (Keith) Clark of Lexington, Mitzi P. Early, and Monica P. (Mike) Henning, both of Lebanon; brother, James L. (Kay) Mattingly of Sonora; sister, Ethel (Fran) Watrous of Owensboro; eight grandchildren, Will (Charlee) Mattingly, Ethan Mattingly, Evan Mattingly, all of Lexington, Matthew (Emily) Mattingly of Thompsons Station, Tennessee, Eddie (Shahara) Mattingly of Lakewood, Colorado, Annaliece Mattingly of New York, Hannah Mattingly of Louisville, and Carly Mattingly of Lexington; step-grandson, Andrew Pulliam of Lebanon; step-granddaughter, Lauren Pulliam (Codhi) Logsdon of Lebanon; six great-grandchildren, Liam Mattingly, Orion Mattingly, Townes Mattingly, Charlotte Mattingly, June Mattingly, and Jolene Mattingly; and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian burial was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at St. Augustine Catholic Church with interment in the church cemetery. Archbishop Charles Thompson officiated and Father Richard Goodin and Deacon Joe Dant assisted.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Augustine School or to the Diabetes Research Institute, Miami, Florida.

Pallbearers were Will Mattingly, Matthew Mattingly, Eddie Mattingly Jr., Ethan Mattingly, Evan Mattingly, and Andrew Pulliam.

Honorary pallbearers were Annaliece Mattingly, Hannah Mattingly, Carly Mattingly, Lauren Logsdon, Larry Tatum, John Thomas, Tom Lund, Ricky Bradshaw, Pat Thomas, Mike Spalding, Freddie Higdon, John Turner, Linda Mattingly, Lawrence Luckett, Hal Goode, and Joe Leake.

Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.

