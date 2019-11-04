William Robert "Billy" Reynolds, 89, Gravel Switch, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at his residence.
He was born on Sept. 30, 1930, in Marion County. Reynolds was a United States Army veteran and the former postmaster of Gravel Switch Post Office.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Lucien Reynolds and Dorothy Whitehouse Reynolds.
Survivors include: his companion, Mary Barbara Thomas of Lebanon; son, Robert D. "Dennis" Reynolds of Gravel Switch; two granddaughters, Jessica Veatch of Lebanon and Jennifer Reynolds of Louisville; great-granddaughter, Karli Veatch of Lebanon; and sister, Wilma Jean Curry of Harrodsburg.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Haysville Cemetery. Bro. Jerry Lanham officiated.
Pallbearers were Mitchell Thomas, Kirt Thomas, Stuart Hamilton, Dennis Reynolds, John Banton, and Josh Veatch.
Honorary pallbearers were Larry King, Johnny Masterson, Randy Porter, Mike Lungsford, George Hayden, and Timmy Simpson.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Nov. 6, 2019