William W. Gribbins, 90, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

Gribbins was preceded in death by: his wife, Evatine Gribbins; one daughter, Carolyn Ann Gribbins; and three great-grandchildren, Kailor Mattingly, Eli Mattingly, and Antwone Coulter.

Survivors include: three daughters, Charlotte Ann Gribbins of Bardstown, Mary Ann (David) Stearman, and Anna Fay Allen, both of Lebanon; two sons, William "Bill" (Gina) Gribbins and William Henry (Laura Lee) Gribbins, both of Lebanon; grandchildren, Lexi Edelen, Curtis Edelen, Shana Coulter, Tasha Shofner, Della Buckman, Leslie Ann Stearman, Daphine Cochran, Aaron Howard, Joshua Howard, Emily Hillard, Carrie Mattingly, Austin Gribbins, John Kaden Gribbins, Ryan Richerson, Jacob Richerson Ashley Shofner; several great –grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a host of other family and friends.

Funeral services were private due to COVID-19 guidelines with burial in Old Liberty Cemetery. Bro. Joey Carrigan officiated.

Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.

