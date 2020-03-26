Wilma Jean Buckman, 73, Lebanon, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Village of Lebanon Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Sept. 19, 1946 in Lebanon.
She was preceded in death by: her father, John Kelly Thompson; and brother, James Leon Thompson.
Survivors include: her husband, Kenneth Eugene Buckman of Lebanon; mother, Mayola Newcome Thompson of Jessietown; two daughters, Stacey (Jay) Stout and Sheila (Neal) Lanham, both of Lebanon; brother, Terry (Frances) Thompson of Jessietown; sister, Mary Lee (J.E.) Vaughn of Jessietown; and five grandchildren, Ashton Lanham, Hayden Lanham, Kenlee Stout, Shelby Stout, and Marley Jo Stout.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, there was a private funeral Mass for immediate family with burial in Lebanon National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to The Marion County Good Samaritans Foundation, Inc. P.O. Box 807, Lebanon, KY 40033.
Pallbearers were Neal Lanham, Jay Stout, Ashton Lanham, Hayden Lanham, Darly Vaughn, and Daren Thompson.
Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Apr. 1, 2020