Nettie Jean "Nett"
Marsh - Adams
March 11, 1937-
May 15, 2019
Columbus, GA- Nettie Marsh Adams, 82, of Columbus, GA, passed Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Funeral service will be held 1:00 pm EST, Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church, Columbus, GA with Rev. David T. Holston, pastor, eulogist and Rev. Lane Ogletree-Battle, officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1 - 7 pm EST, Tuesday, May 21, 2019 according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Nettie Jean Marsh Adams, affectionately known as "Nett" was born March 11, 1937 in Chipley (Pine Mountain) Ga to the late Will Marsh and the late Georgia Leonard Marsh. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church and retired from Columbus Regional Medical Center.
Survivors include two daughters, Jackqueline Senior and Marion Faye Fletcher-Sydnor both of Columbus, GA; one sister-in-law, Mary Ann Cozart of Columbus, GA; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 21, 2019