- Alexander Deloris "Bobbie" France
1958 - 2020
Deloris "Bobbie"
France - Alexander
January 17, 1958-
June 5, 2020
Tuskegee, AL- Ms. Deloris "Bobbie" France-Alexander, 62, of Tuskegee, AL passed Friday, June 5, 2020 in Birmingham, AL. A graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. EST (1:00 p.m. CST), Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Creekstand A.M.E. Zion Cemetery with Rev. Eddie B. Smith, officiating. Visitation will be Friday, June 12, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Deloris France Alexander was born January 17, 1958 in Tuskegee, AL to the late Lucy B. France and the late Nathaniel France. She was a 1977 graduate of South Macon School, attended Creekstand A.M.E. Zion Church and employed with Swift Textile LLC for 28 years.
Survivors include one son, Calvin France; one daughter, Kiatia Alexander; daughter-in-law, Christie Toney; son-in-law, Ladarius Martin; two grandchildren, Khyri France and Laila Martin; four sisters, Earlene Tolbert, Annie Lee Johnson, Lessie (Edgar) Glover and Carold Battle; three sisters-in-law, Selena France, Mary (Terry) Brooks and Delphine McCoy; two brothers-in-law, Anthony Lawrence and Ronald Lawrence and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
JUN
12
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Creekstand A.M.E. Zion Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
