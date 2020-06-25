Christine
Stephens - Walker
November 17, 1944-
June 20, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mrs. Christine Stephens Walker, 75, of Phenix City, AL, passed Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Phenix City, AL.
A private service will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 with Dr. Patrick T. Brown, officiating. Interment will follow in Stephens Memorial Garden Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Walker was born November 17, 1944 to the late Robert Stephens and the late Frankie Mae Stephens. She was a 1962 graduate of Mt. Olive High School and an usher at Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
Survivors include one sister, Betty Brown of Phenix City, AL; one brother, James Stephens (Ann) of Douglasville, GA; one nephew, Vernon Stephens of Douglasville, GA; one niece, Toy K. Stephens of Chicago, IL and a host of great nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 25, 2020.