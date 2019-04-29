|
|
Lendon James
Alexander, Esq.
October 10, 1991-
April 20, 2019
Washington, DC- Mr. Lendon James Alexander, Esq., 27, of Washington, DC formerly of Columbus, GA passed Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Washington, DC. He was preceded in death by his grandmother's, Eranga M. Ware and Jimmie L. Alexander.
A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. EST at Holsey Chapel C.M.E. Church, Columbus, GA with Rev. Dr. Curtis West, pastor, officiating according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Alexander was born October 10, 1991 to Charles H. Alexander, Jr. and Valerie Ware Alexander. He was a member of Holsey Chapel C.M.E. Church, a 2009 honors graduate of Columbus High School, a 2012 graduate of the University of Georgia, Athens, GA and received his Juris Doctor of Law from George Washington University School of Law 2017, Washington, DC. He was a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Zeta Pi Chapter.
Survivors include his parents, Charles H. Alexander and Valerie Ware Alexander; one brother, Charles R. Alexander; maternal grandfather, James Ware; a niece, Charlie Alexander; five uncles, Joseph (Kathleen) Ware, Patrick Ware, Erskine Alexander, Emory (Alicia) Alexander and Arnold Alexander; five aunts, Belinda L. Robinson, Ninette Davis, Pamela (Arnold) Perkins; three great aunts, Alcenia W. Stephens, Mary W. Taylor, Mary F. Stiner; other relatives and friends and a loving church family.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 29, 2019