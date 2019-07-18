Home

Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Parkhill Cemetery
4161 Macon Road
Columbus, GA
Dr. A. Roland Holt Jr.


1953 - 2019
Dr. A. Roland Holt Jr. Obituary
Dr. A. Roland
Holt, Jr.
October 23, 1953-
July 14, 2019
Hamilton, GA- Dr. Arthur Roland Holt Jr., age 65, of Hamilton, Georgia passed away on Sunday July 14, 2019. A graveside service will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Parkhill Cemetery, 4161 Macon Road, Columbus, Georgia 31907 with Father Tim Graham officiating.
Roland was born October 23, 1953 in Ft Belvoir, VA to Carolyn Holtrey Holt and Arthur Roland Holt. He grew up in Columbus and was an Acolyte at St. Thomas Episcopal Church. He excelled in his studies and his love of music. In high school he formed a Punk Rock band "Roland Rock" in which he played key board. Roland continued his education and graduated from the University of Georgia and John Hopkins University where he was a Legacy Brother in the Kappa Alpha Order, as was his father who had graduated from Georgia Tech. Dr. Holt spent many years at St. Vincent Hospital in New York City, NY before returning to Columbus and opening his practice in Addiction Psychiatry and Behavioral Health. He was very kind and patient specializing in helping returning Veterans with "PTSD". Dr. Holt loved; his patients, life-long friends, his work and especially his Corvette. He will always be remembered for his kindness, as an accomplished Physician and telling things as they were.
Roland was preceded in death by his mother Carolyn Holt. He is survived by; his father Arthur Roland Holt, Sr.; sisters Julia Ann Holt Mariana and Melonie Beth Holt Sonnier; other family members and many friends.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Holt family.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 18, 2019
